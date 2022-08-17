14-year-old boy held on charge of raping toddler in Haryana's Nuh

A toddler was sexually assaulted allegedly by a 14-year-old boy in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Wednesday.

The boy was held within five hours of the incident on Tuesday morning and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which sent him to a correction home in Faridabad, they said.

The victim, who is two-and-a-half years old, is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.

According to the police, the victim's father claimed that he heard his child crying while heading to the field on Tuesday and saw the minor boy from his village raping his daughter.

When he tried to catch him, the accused fled, he said.

He claimed that his wife had not realised that their daughter had followed her when she was going to the field and the teenager had abducted the child after finding her alone.

''After some time when I was heading to the field, I heard my daughter crying. I was shocked when I found my daughter in the clutches of the accused in a field of sorghum.

''He was raping my daughter and she was covered in blood. I caught the accused on the spot but he ran away. My daughter was in a very bad condition and I took her to hospital and the police were informed,” the father said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the boy under section 6 of the POCSO Act at Bichor police station and the police apprehended him.

The victim suffered many injuries and was admitted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati (SHKM) medical college, Nalhar. Dr Pawan Goyal, the director at SHKM, said that the condition of the victim is stable now.

''We formed a special team in the matter and apprehended the boy within five hours of the incident. The 14-year-old boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board today and sent into correction home in Faridabad”, said Varun Singla, SP, Nuh.

The father of the victim is a farmer and has five children.

“I want strict action against the accused,” he told PTI.

