Police here booked a private school staff member for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl student. Parents then informed the school and police.Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the 30-year-old nanny under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-08-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 21:46 IST
School staff member booked for sexual assault of girl student
Police here booked a private school staff member for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl student. According to a complaint filed by the girl's father, his daughter is a student of Class KG in the private school.

She told her mother that the “nanny” at the school touched her private parts inappropriately when she went to a washroom on August 8. Parents then informed the school and police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the 30-year-old nanny under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

“An FIR has been registered but first we are verifying the facts. A probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law,” said ACP Surinder Kaur.

The school director said if the nanny indulged in the crime then she should be punished.

“We handed over all CCTV footage to police,” the director said.

