Noida twin towers: FIR against 3 former fire officers over NOC to illegal structures

An FIR has been lodged against three former chief fire officers (CFOs) of Gautam Buddh Nagar over alleged irregularities in issuing no objection certificates between 2005 and 2012 to Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida during initial stages. The FIR has been lodged at the Phase 2 police station on the complaint of a current fire department official in the wake of an inquiry conducted by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fire Service Headquarters (Lucknow).

The nearly 100-metre tall twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures had come up in violation of building norms.

''An inquiry was conducted into the Fire Department's no objection certificates to Supertech Limited which was allotted the housing plot number- GH0-04 in Sector 93A in which the officers were found guilty.

''Therefore, it is requested that according to the report dated April 29, 2022 of the inquiry committee constituted under the chairmanship of DIG Fire Service, in the context of the irregularity in the issue of fire clearance certificate, lodge an FIR under appropriate laws against Rajpal Tyagi, IS Soni and Mahavir Singh,'' the FIR stated.

The three former CFOs have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 217 (public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture), according to the police.

Further legal proceedings in the case, lodged on Sunday, are being carried out, police officials said.

According to officials, the alleged irregularities in awarding the NOCs occurred between 2005 and 2012. The post of CFO Gautam Buddh Nagar was created in 2009. Prior to it, the work was supervised from the zonal fire officer in Meerut, an official said.

While Tyagi and Soni served as CFO in Meerut, Singh was the first CFO in Gautam Buddh Nagar with his tenure starting in 2009 and ending in 2012, the official said. Initially six former CFOs were under inquiry over the irregularities but the probe committee found three of them guilty. All three are retired officials, the official added.

