Left Menu

Rajasthan: Rape accused who attempted self-immolation outside police station dies

A man, who had set himself on fire outside a police station after his live-in partner filed a case of rape against him, succumbed to injuries here, officials said on Wednesday. Parihar said Mali had registered a case of theft and intimidation against the woman and her brothers on August 1.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-08-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 23:54 IST
Rajasthan: Rape accused who attempted self-immolation outside police station dies
  • Country:
  • India

A man, who had set himself on fire outside a police station after his live-in partner filed a case of rape against him, succumbed to injuries here, officials said on Wednesday. According to police, Gordhan Ram Mali (50), a resident of Deva village, had attempted self-immolation outside Kotwali police station on August 3, a day after an FIR was registered against him following the complaint by the woman. Tej Karan Parihar, SHO, Mahila Thana said Mali had sustained 70 per cent burn injuries, adding that he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur. He died on Tuesday during treatment, the officer said. Parihar said Mali had registered a case of theft and intimidation against the woman and her brothers on August 1. Police said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. PTI CORR AG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022