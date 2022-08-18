Left Menu

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges

Rocky, 33, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom standing next to his attorney, who affirmed to a judge that the artist was entering a not guilty plea. Prosecutors allege that Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a man during a "heated discussion," according to a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Rap musician A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two felony charges of assault with a firearm connected to a November shooting of a former friend in Hollywood. Rocky, 33, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom standing next to his attorney, who affirmed to a judge that the artist was entering a not guilty plea.

Prosecutors allege that Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a man during a "heated discussion," according to a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. In a later run-in, Rocky drew the handgun and fired twice in the direction of the man, who sustained a minor injury, the statement said.

In August 2019, Rocky received a suspended sentence for his role in a brawl in Stockholm. The rapper and two members of his entourage were convicted of kicking and beating a 19-year-old man after an argument. They had told the court they acted in self defense.

Rocky and musician Rihanna welcomed their baby boy in May, according to media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

