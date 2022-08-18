Left Menu

Three men manhandle cops in Nagpur, arrested

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-08-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 00:26 IST
Three men manhandle cops in Nagpur, arrested
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagpur police on Wednesday said they have arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting an on-duty cop under the influence of liquor and dashing their car against a police van.

The incident took place near Futala lake on Tuesday night, police said.

The accused were identified as Mohit Raghunath Tiwari (30), his elder brother Rohit Tiwari (32), both residents of Gorewada, and one Deepak Rajuprasad Shukla (30), a resident of Nirmal Nagar in the city.

According to the police, head constable Shivpal Yadav and his colleagues were on patrolling duty in a van when they noticed the trio drinking liquor in a car at around 11 pm.

The three picked up a quarrel with Yadav when he objected to their illegal act, they said.

They manhandled Yadav and twisted his arms. Shukla then accelerated the car and dashed the police van, the police said.

Other cops overpowered the trio and took them into custody, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022