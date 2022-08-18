Left Menu

NCPCR seeks legal action against AAP Gujarat for inducting minor as party worker

In a letter to Gujarat DGP, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR said it has been alleged that Gopal Italia, President of Aam Aadmi Party, Gujarat Unit, and Isudan Gadhvi, a leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Gujarat, used a minor boy for political gain.It is mentioned in the complaint that the minor has been recruited as a worker in the said political party and is being used for protests and child labour for political gains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 13:01 IST
NCPCR seeks legal action against AAP Gujarat for inducting minor as party worker
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NCPCR on Thursday sought legal action against the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly recruiting an 11-year-old boy as a worker of their party. In a letter to Gujarat DGP, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said it has been alleged that Gopal Italia, President of Aam Aadmi Party, Gujarat Unit, and Isudan Gadhvi, a leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Gujarat, used a minor boy for political gain.

''It is mentioned in the complaint that the minor has been recruited as a worker in the said political party and is being used for protests and child labour for political gains. It is further mentioned in the complaint that the minor has been used by the party to further influence other people to join the party,'' the child rights body said.

It said that the complainant has also provided various social media links of AAP's official handles with content posted by the minor along with his complaint, proving the contents of the complaint. The Commission said that in employing a minor, the party violated certain provisions under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

''The Commission thereby requests your good offices to look into the matter and have a thorough inquiry of the events and take necessary legal action.

"An Action Taken Report may be submitted to the Commission within 3 days of receipt of this letter,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022