15 people sentenced to death by Jharkhand court for killing jail inmate

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 18-08-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 14:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Fifteen people were sentenced to death by a court in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday for killing an inmate of the Ghaghidih Central Jail in Jamshedpur during a clash between two groups in 2019.

The court of additional district judge-4 Rajendra Kumar Sinha sentenced the 15 people to death by hanging after convicting them under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), additional public prosecutor Rajeev Kumar said.

The court also sentenced seven others people to 10 years in prison after convicting them under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), he said.

Two of those sentenced to death are at large, police said.

Two groups of inmates clashed in the jail on June 25, 2019. Two inmates, including Manoj Kumar Singh, suffered grievous injuries in the violence.

On the way to the hospital, Singh succumbed to the injuries. A case was registered in Parsudih police station in connection with the violence.

The court ordered the state's director-general of police to initiate necessary action against the two missing convicts, and produce them before it.

Police said a search was on to apprehend them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

