Sexual harassment of law student: Chargesheet against lawyer filed

Police have filed a chargesheet in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here against advocate K S N Rajesh Bhat, an accused, in a case of alleged attempt to sexually assault a law student who was interning under him.The incident reportedly took place at his office on September 25, 2021.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-08-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 15:31 IST
Police have filed a chargesheet in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here against advocate K S N Rajesh Bhat, an accused, in a case of alleged attempt to sexually assault a law student who was interning under him.

The incident reportedly took place at his office on September 25, 2021. Though the victim managed to escape then, the accused had reportedly threatened her against filing a complaint.

The chargesheet mentions that the accused had linked the CCTV footage of his office to his mobile phone and used to keep an eye on the victim. It also gave the names of Ananth Bhat and Achyut Bhat who had helped the accused flee after the victim lodged a complaint. A total of 110 people have been included as witnesses in the chargesheet.

The investigation into the case was initially taken up by ACP Ranjith Bandaru. Later ACP Dinaker Shetty followed up the probe and filed the chargesheet.

