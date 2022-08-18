Left Menu

UP: Bodies of man, son found in field

PTI | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 18-08-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:46 IST
UP: Bodies of man, son found in field
A 45-year-old man and his son were allegedly murdered in their sleep here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Imlidiha village, they said.

Superintendent of Police Sonam Kumar said the deceased were identified as Ganesh Chauhan and his 18-year-old son Dharmveer.

The SP said the two had gone to irrigate their fields on Wednesday evening. They slept in a cot there. Their bodies were spotted by the villagers on Thursday morning.

The deceased had injury marks on their neck and abdomen that appeared to have been caused by some sharp-edged object, the officer said. Police have lodged an FIR regarding the matter and initiated an investigation.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

