US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St steady at open as investors assess Fed minutes

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 19:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Thursday, with investors seeking fresh signals for future rate hikes after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting suggested a less aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.54 points at the open to 33,981.86.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.91 points, or 0.02%, at 4,273.13, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.34 points to 12,937.79 at the opening bell.

