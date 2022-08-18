Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, August 18: * SC ordered status quo and said the Delhi High Court-appointed three-member Committee of Administrators (COA) will not take over the affairs of the Indian Olympic Association.

* SC was told by an NGO that the Central Board of Direct taxes has accused the Pharma company manufacturing popular Dolo tablets, an anti-inflammatory, fever reducer drug, of distributing Rs 1000 crore freebies to doctors for prescribing a dosage of its 650 mg tablets.

* SC dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission to freeze the Two leaves' symbol of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) till the conclusion of the factional fight inside the party, saying it was a waste of time.

* SC directed Kerala's Kasargod District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to inspect the medical and palliative care facilities which are provided to the victims of toxic pesticide Endosulfan from district to primary health care centres and submit its report in six weeks. *SC refused to entertain two separate pleas seeking directions to the government to frame guidelines for compensation to victims of wrongful prosecution and to ensure strict action against fake complainants in criminal cases.

* Low-cost airline SpiceJet and Swiss firm Credit Suisse AG told SC they have resolved their financial dispute. The apex court then permitted SpiceJet to withdraw its appeal against a Madras High Court verdict ordering that the airline be wound up on account of alleged non-payment of dues to Credit Suisse AG.

