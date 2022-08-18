AAP protests near Congress HQ in Delhi over Dalit boy's death in Rajasthan

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday held a protest near the Congress headquarters here against the party-led government in Rajasthan, demanding justice for a Dalit boy who died last week in Jalore district days after allegedly being beaten up by his school teacher.

The AAP's Rajasthan election in-charge Vinay Mishra and other leaders participated in the protest organised by the party's Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe wing.

Slamming the Congress government in Rajashtan over the death of nine-year-old Indra Meghwal, AAP leader Mishra charged, “Murder of the Dalit child is not an isolated incident in the state.” ''A Dalit woman was burnt alive and a Dalit Saadhu died by suicide on a BJP MLA's provocation last week,” he alleged, adding “Incidents like these keep happening in Rajasthan in the name of caste. This has to stop.” The law and order system has “completely collapsed” in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Mishra, who is an MLA from Delhi's Dwarka assembly constituency, charged. “We are protesting against the lawlessness in the state,” he added.

The party's SC-ST Morcha in-charge Kuldeep Kumar slammed the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan over the death of the Dalit boy and alleged that atrocities on Dalits have increased in the state under the Congress rule.

''Today, the Aam Aadmi Party is protesting against the atrocities on Dalits in Rajasthan. A Dalit child was beaten to death mercilessly and his only crime was that he touched a pot of water meant for the teachers. Casteism is getting deeply rooted in Rajasthan under the Gehlot government,” he charged.

“We are demanding that justice be done to the child and his bereaved family,” he said. Senior AAP leader and Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has already written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, demanding a time-bound investigation with a fast-track trial as well as Rs 1 crore compensation and a government job to the victim's family, he added.

Kumar, who is an MLA from Kondli assembly constituency in Delhi, alleged that the Rajasthan government is trying to cover up the case.

“We have sought an appointment with the Governor of Rajasthan to meet him and appeal to him for justice for the Dalit child and his family,” he said.

Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village, had allegedly been beaten up by his teacher on July 20 for touching a drinking water pot.

The Dalit boy allegedly succumbed to his injuries later at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13.

The police arrested Chail Singh, the teacher, in connection with the case and charged him with murder and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

