UP: 4 brothers arrested over group clash that killed one person, injured 11

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:21 IST
Four brothers were arrested on Thursday in connection with a group clash over parking of a motorcycle in which one person died and 11 other were injured in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Circle Officer of Police of Aurai Ram Lakhan Mishra said the arrested were Niyaz Ali, Abdul Rehman, Mumtaz Ali and Mushtaq Ali.

The clash had broken out on Tuesday evening when one group parked a motorcycle in front of the house of a member of another group.

Twelve people belonging to both sides were injured in the clash and were rushed to the district hospital where Mohammad Qasim, 60, who suffered head injuries, died.

Two of the seriously injured were referred to a Varanasi hospital.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Qasim's nephew against the four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

