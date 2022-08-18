Left Menu

Man sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:28 IST
A special court here on Thursday awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment to a person for raping a minor girl in 2018.

Special Judge Sangeeta Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Annu Sharma.

The special court for cases under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has also made a recommendation to the Uttar Pradesh government to grant Rs 1 lakh to the victim, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Sanjiv Bakharwa told PTI.

In his complaint, the father of the girl alleged that on November 18, 2018 his 17-year-old daughter was raped by Annu Sharma in the Modi Nagar area.

The girl later informed her family members about the incident.

The case was registered under relevant sections of IPC, POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act. The trial of the case had started on March 2, 2019.

