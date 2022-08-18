2 members of fake driving licence racket in Delhi arrested

Two men, including a tea-seller, were arrested for allegedly helping people get forged driving licences in lieu of money in the national capital, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Shahid (23), a resident of Jahangirpuri, and Bhure (30), a resident of Swaroop Nagar, they said.

They were found operating in Jahangirpuri and Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar areas of the city, police said, adding that 20 fake driving licences were recovered from their possession.

Based on an input about their activity, a trap was laid and Shahid was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vichitra Veer said.

During interrogation, Shahid disclosed that tea-seller Bhure was also involved with him, following which Bhura was nabbed, the DCP said.

Bhura used to act as a mediator between clients and Shahid. Shahid has also disclosed details of certain individuals involved in this racket and a search for them is underway, police added.

