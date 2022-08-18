Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard rescues 14 fishermen off Valsad coast

In a swift and daredevil operation in extremely challenging weather and sea conditions, the Indian Coast Guard launched a Chetak Helicopter from Daman and rescued 14 stranded fishermen of Fishing Boat (FB) Tulsi Devi off Valsad coast.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 18-08-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 22:42 IST
Indian Coast Guard rescues fishermen from distressed fishing boat. Image Credit: ANI
In a swift and daredevil operation in extremely challenging weather and sea conditions, the Indian Coast Guard launched a Chetak Helicopter from Daman and rescued 14 stranded fishermen of Fishing Boat (FB) Tulsi Devi off Valsad coast. On Wednesday, at about 11:30 am Coast Guard Air Station Daman was tasked to render rescue assistance to stranded FB Tulsi Devi which had sailed from Krishnapur fishing harbour Valsad on August 16, Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing) read.

The increasing perilous conditions with the swell height of 5-6 meters, strong gusty winds of 20-25 knots and sea state 5 in the area precluded rescue by ship or boats in the area. At 11:46 am on Wednesday, Coast Guard Chetak helicopter was launched and operating close to the operational maxima, braving the squally weather and strong winds, the aircraft arrived datum at 11:56 am.

Displaying unmatched resilience the aircraft successfully rescued all crew members of the distressed FB and safely airlifted them to Coast Guard Air Station Daman. On arrival, a preliminary medical examination was undertaken and the fishermen were provided with first aid. All survivors were conveyed to their next of kin.

The Fishermen were later handed over to the authorities of the Fisheries Department of the Gujarat government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

