Criminal held after exchange of fire: Mathura police Rohit Vajpeyi- Mathura, '

Police here arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 40,000 following a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Thursday. However, the associate of Chand, alias Pillu, managed to escape. The exchange of fire took place near the Radha Rani temple.

SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said efforts are on to nab Pillu's associate. Officials said Pillu was injured in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital.

