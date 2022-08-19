Man accepts job offer from unidentified number, duped of Rs 47,000

A 23-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 47,200 after being promised a job as a masseur, police said on Thursday.

A case of cheating was registered in this connection on August 13 at the cyber police station of Northwest district, they said.

The victim alleged that he received a Whatsapp message from an unknown number offering him a job as a masseur. When he contacted the number, he was asked to pay Rs 3,500 for registration, a senior police officer said.

The complainant was also induced to pay Rs 12,600 for a massage equipment kit, Rs 15,500 for an entry card and Rs 9,400 for booking hotel room among others. He was promised that he would get the entire amount back, the officer said.

But the victim was asked to pay more money which is when he refused to proceed further and asked for a refund. He had paid Rs 47,200 but never got a job, the officer said.

The account where the money was deposited is being scrutinised and a dedicated team has been formed to trace the culprits, the police said.

