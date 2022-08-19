Left Menu

New Jersey beach town bar's 'Yappy Hour' lets dogs unwind with their owners

Dogs frolic in the sand, jump from plastic pool to pool, and lap from a sprinkler while their owners enjoy drinks of their own outside the Wonder Bar, a hangout and music venue in New Jersey's famed Asbury Park beach town. It's Yappy Hour.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 01:29 IST
New Jersey beach town bar's 'Yappy Hour' lets dogs unwind with their owners

Dogs frolic in the sand, jump from plastic pool to pool, and lap from a sprinkler while their owners enjoy drinks of their own outside the Wonder Bar, a hangout and music venue in New Jersey's famed Asbury Park beach town.

It's Yappy Hour. Three days a week, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the owners let their pets off the leash and grab drinks from an outdoor bar. The canines dig in the sand, run on a deck and cool off in the pools, watched by "doggy bouncers" who step in if a pooch becomes aggressive. A $10 entrance fee supports animal welfare groups.

The Wonder Bar, across the street from Asbury Park's boardwalk, has just one of the performance spaces in this Jersey Shore town known for rock singing greats like Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi. During Yappy Hour, it's the dogs' turn to howl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes, exams

Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes...

 India
4
FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022