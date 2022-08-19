Three men indicted in prison beating death of Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger
Three men have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with the 2018 prison beating death of Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
One of the men also faces of charge of killing a federal inmate while serving a life sentence.
