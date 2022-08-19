Left Menu

Three men indicted in prison beating death of Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 03:09 IST
Three men have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with the 2018 prison beating death of Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

One of the men also faces of charge of killing a federal inmate while serving a life sentence.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

