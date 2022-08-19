Left Menu

Three men indicted in prison beating death of Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger

Three men have been indicted on multiple felony charges in the 2018 prison beating death of James "Whitey" Bulger, who lived a double life as one of Boston's most notorious mobsters and as a secret FBI informant before going on the run for 16 years. Bulger, who was serving a life sentence for an August 2013 conviction for 11 murders and other offenses, was found killed in a high-security federal prison in West Virginia where he had been transferred earlier that day.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 03:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 03:29 IST
Three men indicted in prison beating death of Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger

Three men have been indicted on multiple felony charges in the 2018 prison beating death of James "Whitey" Bulger, who lived a double life as one of Boston's most notorious mobsters and as a secret FBI informant before going on the run for 16 years.

Bulger, who was serving a life sentence for an August 2013 conviction for 11 murders and other offenses, was found killed in a high-security federal prison in West Virginia where he had been transferred earlier that day. He was 89 when he died. Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55, a reputed one-time crime family enforcer, was charged on Wednesday with murder. He had long been suspected of involvement in Bulger's death.

Two other men, Paul J. "Pauly" DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged along with Geas with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. McKinnon faces a separate charge of making false statements to a federal court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes, exams

Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes...

 India
4
FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022