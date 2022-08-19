Left Menu

Assam: 2 Bangladeshi infiltrators sentenced to 5 years in jail

The District and Sessions court of South Salmara Mankachar district on Thursday convicted two Bangladeshi nationals and sentenced them five years imprisonment for entering India illegally.

ANI | South Salmara Mankachar (Assam) | Updated: 19-08-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 13:49 IST

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The District and Sessions court of South Salmara Mankachar district on Thursday convicted two Bangladeshi nationals and sentenced them five years imprisonment for entering India illegally. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 each. The failure in the payment of fine will lead to imprisonment of another six months for both.

The two convicted accused have been identified as Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh. District Public Prosecutor Biswajit Mahanta said, "District and Sessions Judge court convicted two accused persons namely Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh both are hailing from Bangladesh and the court awarded five years of imprisonment to them."

"On March 6 last year, Mankachar police arrested Abdul Hai from Behulachar area along Indo-Bangladesh border who illegally entered into India and registered a case number 163/21," Mahanta said. "Similarly, police arrested Niranjan Ghosh on May 25 last year who also illegally entered India and registered case number 395/21 against him. Police had forwarded them to judicial custody," he added. (ANI)

