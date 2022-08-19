Left Menu

24 Govindas suffer injuries during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

At least 24 Govindas were injured in Mumbai during the celebration of Dahi Handi as part of the Krishna Janmashtami festival on Friday, civic officials said.Across Maharashtra, Govinda troupes build human pyramids to reach and break an earthen pot containing buttermilk or curd suspended high above the ground during the Janmashtami festivities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 16:35 IST
24 Govindas suffer injuries during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

At least 24 `Govindas' were injured in Mumbai during the celebration of Dahi Handi as part of the Krishna Janmashtami festival on Friday, civic officials said.

Across Maharashtra, Govinda troupes build human pyramids to reach and break an earthen pot containing buttermilk or curd suspended high above the ground during the Janmashtami festivities. The incidents of participants falling from heights and getting injured are common. As many as 24 members of Govinda troupes had been injured in Mumbai as of 3 pm, said a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

While 19 of them were discharged after treatment, five Govindas were hospitalized and their condition was said to be stable, it added.

Among those injured, nine Govindas were treated at the civic-run KEM hospital, five at Nair hospital and four at Poddar hospital.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had informed the state Legislative Assembly that the government has decided to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi.

A Government Resolution (GR) or order instructed all government, civic and zilla parishad hospitals and medical colleges to provide free treatment to participants injured during these events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022