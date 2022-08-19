24 Govindas suffer injuries during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai
At least 24 Govindas were injured in Mumbai during the celebration of Dahi Handi as part of the Krishna Janmashtami festival on Friday, civic officials said.Across Maharashtra, Govinda troupes build human pyramids to reach and break an earthen pot containing buttermilk or curd suspended high above the ground during the Janmashtami festivities.
Across Maharashtra, Govinda troupes build human pyramids to reach and break an earthen pot containing buttermilk or curd suspended high above the ground during the Janmashtami festivities. The incidents of participants falling from heights and getting injured are common. As many as 24 members of Govinda troupes had been injured in Mumbai as of 3 pm, said a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
While 19 of them were discharged after treatment, five Govindas were hospitalized and their condition was said to be stable, it added.
Among those injured, nine Govindas were treated at the civic-run KEM hospital, five at Nair hospital and four at Poddar hospital.
On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had informed the state Legislative Assembly that the government has decided to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi.
A Government Resolution (GR) or order instructed all government, civic and zilla parishad hospitals and medical colleges to provide free treatment to participants injured during these events.
