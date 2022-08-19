Left Menu

Loopholes in system resulted in accused getting bail in Jubilee Hills rape case, says Minister

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-08-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 16:47 IST
KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Loopholes in the Juvenile Justice Act, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have resulted in the alleged rapists getting bail in the Jubilee Hills minor girl gangrape case, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao said in twitter on Friday.

"Loopholes in Juvenile Justice Act, IPC & CrPC have resulted in the rapists getting out on bail in the rape case. That's why I am demanding that these Acts be amended so no rapist gets bail and when convicted remains in jail till death,'' he said in his post.

Slamming the release of the 11 men who were sentenced to life in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, the Minister had earlier in a tweet asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and rescind the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to the convicts.

Hitting out at the allegations of inaction by the Telangana government in the Jubilee Hills minor rape case, KTR, in another tweet, said the rapists were arrested swiftly and jailed.

"To the silly trolls who indulge in whataboutery & question what #Telangana Govt did in recent rape case in Hyderabad. The rapists were arrested swiftly & sent to jail. After 45 days, the High Court had granted them Bail. We will fight on till these rapists get punished as per law," he said in another tweet.

A teenager, who visited a pub here for a day-time party on May 28, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) after an 18-year-old and five CCLs (child in conflict with law) had offered to drop her home. Subsequently, the accused and the CCLs were nabbed by the city police. All the six accused in the case are currently out on bail.

