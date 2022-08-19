Left Menu

Odisha custodial death: Crime Branch starts probe 8 months after case registration

However, the police had attributed Mahurias death to an accidental fall while he was being chased for arrest.

Nearly eight months after the Crime Branch (CB) registered a case against four police officers for their alleged involvement in the custodial death of a person in Jeypore district in 2017, the agency started a probe into the case.

A three-member CB team met the victim’s family, visited the crime spot, talked to doctors at the hospital where the victim was admitted and gathered circumstantial evidence during a visit to Jeypore, an official said. The CB registered a case into the matter in December last year.

On January 30, 2017, Akash Mahuria (28), a resident of Jeypore who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a few offences, was allegedly tortured and beaten to death inside the Jeypore town police station.

However, the police had attributed Mahuria’s death to an accidental fall while he was being chased for arrest.

“Detailed inquiry into the case was made. If required, the CB team may come again in future,” said a CB team member.

The CB in December 2021 booked the police station’s former inspector-in-charge Tapan Narayan Rath, ex-sub-inspectors Siba Prasad Sahu and Rajesh Baliarsingh and former Jeypore Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajendra Prasad Senapati for the alleged murder of Mahuria.

The four were charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 505 (criminal intimidation) and others, police sources said.

