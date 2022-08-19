Left Menu

8 Kuki Tribal Union militants surrender in Assam

PTI | Haflong | Updated: 19-08-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 18:35 IST
8 Kuki Tribal Union militants surrender in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Eight militants of the Kuki Tribal Union (KTU), including members of its ‘armed wing’, surrendered before security forces in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Friday, an official said.

The militants surrendered at the 11 Assam Rifles base camp at Sarkari Bagan area of the town, in presence of top security officials.

The group is mainly active in the Kuki-dominated area of Nagaland and Manipur, and Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong in Assam, he said.

The official added that the group had recently started extortion activities in the form of “taxes”.

Seven of the cadres hail from Karbi Anglong district, while one is from Dima Hasao.

“It took us three months to convince them to surrender after their activities (extortion) came to light,” the official said.

They were later forwarded to Haflong Police Station for further procedures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022