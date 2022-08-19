At least 14 killed in shelling on north Syria market, rescuers say

Left Menu

Fourteen people were killed including at least five children in a rocket attack on a market in the northern Syrian city of Al-Bab on Friday, according to emergency responders working in rebel-held areas. The White Helmets rescue group earlier put the death toll at nine.

Fourteen people were killed including at least five children in a rocket attack on a market in the northern Syrian city of Al-Bab on Friday, according to emergency responders working in rebel-held areas.

The White Helmets rescue group earlier put the death toll at nine. It said that figure might rise further as rescue and search operations continued, adding that children were also among at least 30 people wounded in the attack.

The warring factions in Syria's 11-year conflict have carved up the north into a patchwork of zones of control. Al-Bab falls within the areas of Aleppo province held by Turkish-backed rebels. Other parts are held by Syrian government troops backed by Russia.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), spearheaded by Kurdish groups who have opened a dialogue with the Damascus-based government, also control parts of the north and northeast. The head of the SDF's media centre, Farhad Shami, said the group had nothing to do with Friday's attack.

Activists in Al-Bab had been planning a protest after Muslim midday prayers on Friday to denounce comments by Turkey calling for reconciliation between the Syrian government and the opposition. In a statement after Friday's attack, they cancelled the demonstration over fears of further violence.

