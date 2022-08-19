Army defuses unexploded ordnance shell in Samba

Army troops detected and defused an unexploded ordnance shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, officials said.

Soldiers of the Tiger division assisted the civil administration in carrying out safe extrication of the unexploded ordnance shell from a heavily populated area near Kikri Morh in Balole Nala of Samba, they said.

They demolished the shell safely, thereby averting a tragedy, the officials added.

