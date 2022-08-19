Army defuses unexploded ordnance shell in Samba
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-08-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Army troops detected and defused an unexploded ordnance shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, officials said.
Soldiers of the Tiger division assisted the civil administration in carrying out safe extrication of the unexploded ordnance shell from a heavily populated area near Kikri Morh in Balole Nala of Samba, they said.
They demolished the shell safely, thereby averting a tragedy, the officials added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Balole Nala of Samba
- Samba
- Kashmir
- Army
- Jammu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Work on crucial outer ring road in Sambalpur to start next year
Landslide on NH 53 in Sambalpur disrupts traffic
5 held for selling SIM cards on forged documents in J&K's Samba
Live mortar shell recovered in J-K’s Samba
Many houses submerged in Odisha's Sambalpur as water is released from Hirakud dam after heavy rain