Hezbollah chief has no immediate comment on Rushdie stabbing
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 19-08-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 21:32 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
The head of Lebanon's pro-Iran group Hezbollah said on Friday he had no immediate comment on the stabbing attack against Indian-born author Salman Rushdie in the United States because the group was still gathering information.
Speaking in a televised address, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah added that he saw an "urgent need" for his group to make a statement on the attack, which has been blamed on a 24-year-old American citizen of Lebanese origin.
