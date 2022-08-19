Left Menu

Nagpur: 20-year-old woman found murdered in Suradevi

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-08-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 21:38 IST
Nagpur: 20-year-old woman found murdered in Suradevi
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in Suradevi area of Nagpur on Friday, a police official said.

The woman has been identified as Kajal Kukde and she was working in Lata Mangeshkar Hospital in Sitabuldi, the Koradi police station official said.

''She had told her mother she was going to the hospital in the morning. In the afternoon, she said she was returning from Khaparkheda area in an hour, Her mobile phone was unreachable soon after,'' he said.

A murder case has been registered and probe was underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022