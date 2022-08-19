Nagpur: 20-year-old woman found murdered in Suradevi
A 20-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in Suradevi area of Nagpur on Friday, a police official said.
The woman has been identified as Kajal Kukde and she was working in Lata Mangeshkar Hospital in Sitabuldi, the Koradi police station official said.
''She had told her mother she was going to the hospital in the morning. In the afternoon, she said she was returning from Khaparkheda area in an hour, Her mobile phone was unreachable soon after,'' he said.
A murder case has been registered and probe was underway, he said.
