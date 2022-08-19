Man held from MP for killing Nagpur colleague over illegal coal sale money

A man was killed in a dispute allegedly with his associate over the money got from selling stolen coal, a Nagpur police official said on Friday.

The body of the man, identified as Ashok Pandri, 35, was found in a sewage tank in Mauda area here with his hands and legs tied with steel wire, the official said.

''Our probe zeroed in on Rajesh Bhumiya (35), who was held from his native Madhya Pradesh. The two were stealing coal from the unit they were working in. On August 8, they had a fight over distribution of money got from selling this coal. Pandri was bludgeoned to death and Bhumiya fled to MP,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)