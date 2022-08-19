Left Menu

Two injured in Sweden shopping centre shooting, one arrested

Swedish police said on Friday two people were injured in a shooting at the Emporia shopping centre in the southern city of Malmö and one suspect has been arrested. "The immediate danger to the public is judged to be over," the police said in a statement https://polisen.se/aktuellt/handelser/2022/augusti/19/19-augusti-1707-skottlossning-malmo.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 22:25 IST
Two injured in Sweden shopping centre shooting, one arrested

Swedish police said on Friday two people were injured in a shooting at the Emporia shopping centre in the southern city of Malmö and one suspect has been arrested.

"The immediate danger to the public is judged to be over," the police said in a statement https://polisen.se/aktuellt/handelser/2022/augusti/19/19-augusti-1707-skottlossning-malmo. "At present, the incident is considered to be connected to the criminal environment." The police are on the scene questioning witnesses and going through material from surveillance cameras.

Earlier, police said they had cordoned off the area and asked the public to avoid going to the shopping centre. The police did not immediately respond for further comment.

Also Read: Swedish police cordon off part of Malmo shopping centre after shots fired

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022