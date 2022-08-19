Swedish police cordon off part of Malmo shopping centre after shots fired

Swedish police said on Friday they had cordoned off part of a shopping centre in the city of Malmo after a shooting incident.

"Shots have been fired at the Emporia shopping centre in Malmo," they said in a statement. "The police are at the scene with a large amount of resources and the location has been cordoned off."

The statement gave no further information.

