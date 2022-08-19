Left Menu

CBI seized my computer, phone: Sisodia after raid at residence

They seized my computer and mobile phone. They also took away some files, he told reporters after the raid that lasted several hours.Sisodia alleged that the Centre was misusing the agency to stop the Arvind Kejriwal government from doing good work in Delhi.He said that CBI officials behaved well during the raid.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 23:36 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, whose house was raided on Friday by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22, said the agency seized his computer and mobile phone after several hours of search and also took away some files.

He asserted that he did not commit any wrong and was not scared by the Central Bureau of Investigation and its raid.

''The CBI team reached in the morning and searched the whole house. My family and myself extended them full cooperation. They seized my computer and mobile phone. They also took away some files,'' he told reporters after the raid that lasted several hours.

Sisodia alleged that the Centre was misusing the agency to stop the Arvind Kejriwal government from ''doing good work'' in Delhi.

He said that CBI officials behaved well during the raid.

