Take action against schools running without recognition: HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-08-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 16:20 IST
Madras High Court Image Credit: ANI
The Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to take action against the schools which are being run without recognition in Salem district in Tamil Nadu.

Justice Abdul Quddhose gave a direction to this effect while entertaining a petition from a school in Salem district.

The judge said that if it is brought to the notice of the respondents (authorities) that schools are being run without recognition and without the DTCP approval in Salem district, they have to initiate legal action against those schools also, as is done for the petitioner-school.

The judge was passing interim orders on a petition from a school, represented by Kuppusamy, challenging the order dated August 2 this year of the authority calling upon the petitioner to shift its students to a near-by institution on the ground that the petitioner school is not having recognition and is also not having the approval of the Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

