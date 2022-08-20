Two dead after hit by car in UP's Ballia

Two persons were killed and as many others seriously injured after being hit by a car near a village here, police said on Saturday.

They said the incident happened Friday night when the four were hit by the vehicle near Vanshibazar village under Sikandarpur police station when the driver lost control. They were rushed to a hospital with the help of villagers.

Police said Chandrabhan Singh (60) and Madan Singh (51) succumbed to injuries later.

Sikanderpur police station in-charge Pankaj Singh said police have sent the body for a postmortem.

He also said the police have impounded the car and are initiating legal action.

