Left Menu

Two dead after hit by car in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 20-08-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 16:59 IST
Two dead after hit by car in UP's Ballia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and as many others seriously injured after being hit by a car near a village here, police said on Saturday.

They said the incident happened Friday night when the four were hit by the vehicle near Vanshibazar village under Sikandarpur police station when the driver lost control. They were rushed to a hospital with the help of villagers.

Police said Chandrabhan Singh (60) and Madan Singh (51) succumbed to injuries later.

Sikanderpur police station in-charge Pankaj Singh said police have sent the body for a postmortem.

He also said the police have impounded the car and are initiating legal action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
3
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022