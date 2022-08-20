Mining mafia goons attack govt officials; 5 booked

A team of mining department was allegedly attacked by goons of mining mafia in Sahjawas village near Sohna, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday when the team had gone to conduct a raid.

According to the complaint filed by Dharampal, the mining guard of the Department of Mines and Geology, reached Sahajawas village along with other fellow employees on information of illegal mining. They found two tractor-trolleys carrying soil. Both the tractors were stopped and their drivers were questioned.

''The drivers told us that both the tractors belonged to Vijay of Abhaypur village. While we were asking them for information, three more people came there, who after telling their names attacked the team. Later they fled away with two tractor-trolley. After which we called police,'' the mining guard said.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against five accused under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) of the IPC and section 21(1) of mining act at Bhondsi police station.

''The registration numbers of both tractors are also mentioned in the complaint and we are trying to identify the tractor owner first. The accused will be nabbed as earliest possible,'' said inspector Devender Singh, SHO of Bhondsi police station.

