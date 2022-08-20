Left Menu

NIA files supplementary chargesheet against explosive supplier in Jharkhand

He was involved in providing logistic support and raising funds besides procuring explosive materials for commission of the terrorist acts.

The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against an explosive supplier in a case related to the killing of five police personnel in a CPI(Maoist) attack in Jharkhand three years ago, officials said Saturday.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed before the NIA special court, Ranchi against Abraham Tuti, an over-ground worker of the CPI(Maoist) on Thursday, a spokesperson for the federal anti-terror agency said.

Earlier, the NIA had charge-sheeted 25 accused on April 15, 2021 and August 3, 2021 in the case which was registered following the deadly attack on a police patrol by CPI (Maoist) cadres on June 14, 2019 at Kukruhaat in Saraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand.

Five police personnel were killed and their arms and ammunition were looted by the attackers.

The spokesperson said investigations have revealed that the Tuti was part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by the local commanders of CPI(Maoist). He was involved in providing logistic support and raising funds besides procuring explosive materials for commission of the terrorist acts. Tuti alias “Sukram”, a resident of Latardih, has been chargesheeted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the NIA said.

