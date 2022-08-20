Left Menu

Soldier injured in landmine blast near LoC in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-08-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An army personnel was injured Saturday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The landmine went off when a group of soldiers was patrolling a forward area in the Nowshera sector, the officials said.

They said the injured armyman was immediately evacuated to hospital.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents, the officials said.

