UP: Rape victim's brother found dead

A rape victim’s brother died here under mysterious circumstances and his body was found hanging from a tree, police said on Saturday.

The rape had taken place on August 13. Police said one of the rape accused has been arrested while the other is absconding. A police official said they had received information that a man hanged himself from a tree at a garden in the Ahar area. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

