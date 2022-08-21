Man held for bid to kill two persons in Palghar

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill two persons after a quarrel in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday night when a group of persons was enjoying drinks in a locality in Dahanu area.

When the accused, Nirmal Patel, came there, some persons from the group asked him why they were not invited for preparatory meetings for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebration in the area, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

Patel got angry and allegedly attacked two persons, aged 33 and 35, with an empty beer bottle, he said.

The two persons suffered injuries and were rushed to a local hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment, the official said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and a case registered against him under relevant Indian Penal Code sections for attempt to murder, he added.

