K'taka: Woman dies by suicide just few days after her husband's death

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-08-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 11:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 42-year-old woman ended her life by hanging at her home on the day of Uttara Kriya (obsequious rites) of her husband who passed away a few days ago here.

The incident was reported from Kondalkana at Panaje village in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Vasanthi, wife of Krishna Naika, whose Uttara Kriya was scheduled to be held at Uppinangady, police added.

Vasanthi was said to be deeply agonized over the death of her husband.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

