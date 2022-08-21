Bihar daily wager gets IT notice of Rs 37.5 lakh

A daily wage earner in Bihar was stunned when he was recently slapped with a notice from the Income Tax department which ordered him to pay ''dues'' of Rs 37.5 lakh.

Girish Yadav, a resident of Maghauna village in Khagaria district, who earns about Rs 500 a day, has approached the police station concerned.

''We have lodged a case and started investigations based on the information shared by Girish. Prima facie it seems a case of fraud'', said Purendra Kumar, the Station House Officer of Alauli police station.

The SHO said the complainant has received the notice against a PAN number issued in his name.

''Girish says he performs menial jobs in Delhi where he had once tried to get a PAN card made through a tout. He never heard from the tout again'', said the SHO.

Moreover, in the notice, Girish has been said to be associated with a company based in Rajasthan. “But he insists that he has never been to that state'', added the SHO.

