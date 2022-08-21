Left Menu

Bihar daily wager gets IT notice of Rs 37.5 lakh

He never heard from the tout again, said the SHO.Moreover, in the notice, Girish has been said to be associated with a company based in Rajasthan.

PTI | Khagaria | Updated: 21-08-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 14:31 IST
Bihar daily wager gets IT notice of Rs 37.5 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

A daily wage earner in Bihar was stunned when he was recently slapped with a notice from the Income Tax department which ordered him to pay ''dues'' of Rs 37.5 lakh.

Girish Yadav, a resident of Maghauna village in Khagaria district, who earns about Rs 500 a day, has approached the police station concerned.

''We have lodged a case and started investigations based on the information shared by Girish. Prima facie it seems a case of fraud'', said Purendra Kumar, the Station House Officer of Alauli police station.

The SHO said the complainant has received the notice against a PAN number issued in his name.

''Girish says he performs menial jobs in Delhi where he had once tried to get a PAN card made through a tout. He never heard from the tout again'', said the SHO.

Moreover, in the notice, Girish has been said to be associated with a company based in Rajasthan. “But he insists that he has never been to that state'', added the SHO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global
4
Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WFP

Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022