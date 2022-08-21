Left Menu

Taiwan says five Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 21-08-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 15:54 IST
Taiwan says five Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry said 12 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Sunday, including five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, as Beijing continued military activities near the island.

China has been carrying out drills near Taiwan, which it claims as Chinese territory despite strong objections from the government in Taipei, since earlier this month following a visit to the island by U.S. House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO recommends use of two antibody drugs against Ebola; North Korea imports of Chinese masks, gloves surged before declaring COVID victory and more

Health News Roundup: WHO recommends use of two antibody drugs against Ebola;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022