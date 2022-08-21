Taiwan says five Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 21-08-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 15:54 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's defence ministry said 12 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Sunday, including five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, as Beijing continued military activities near the island.
China has been carrying out drills near Taiwan, which it claims as Chinese territory despite strong objections from the government in Taipei, since earlier this month following a visit to the island by U.S. House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- defence ministry
- U.S. House
- Chinese
- Nancy Pelosi
- Beijing
- China
- Taiwan Strait
- Taipei
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese tourist hot spot imposes COVID lockdown, shuts public transport
Taiwan says Chinese aircraft, ships carry out attack simulation exercises
Chinese tourist hot spot Sanya imposes COVID lockdown
WRAPUP 1-Taiwan says Chinese planes, ships carry out attack simulation exercise
WRAPUP 3-Taiwan says Chinese planes, ships carry out attack simulation exercise