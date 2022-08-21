Maha: Conservancy truck worker shot dead in Pune

A 27-year-old man was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne persons on Sunday in Chandannagar area of Pune city, a police official said. Akshay Prakash Bhise, a conservancy truck worker, was killed near Durgamata Temple while he was on his way to work in the morning, the official said.

The accused fled from the spot and Bhise was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the Chandannagar police station official.

Efforts are on to nab the accused and teams are checking CCTV footage of the area for clues, he added.

