Left Menu

Maha: Conservancy truck worker shot dead in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-08-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 19:56 IST
Maha: Conservancy truck worker shot dead in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne persons on Sunday in Chandannagar area of Pune city, a police official said. Akshay Prakash Bhise, a conservancy truck worker, was killed near Durgamata Temple while he was on his way to work in the morning, the official said.

The accused fled from the spot and Bhise was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the Chandannagar police station official.

Efforts are on to nab the accused and teams are checking CCTV footage of the area for clues, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022