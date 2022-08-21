At least 16 dead after lorry collides with minibus in Russia - police
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation, the TASS news agency reported. TASS quoted a law enforcement source as saying that the lorry driver was among those killed.
At least 16 people died and another three were hospitalised after a lorry collided with a stationary minibus in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Sunday, local law enforcement said.
"According to preliminary data, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle did not slow down in good time and hit a stationary minibus," the Ulyanovsk region's interior ministry said in a statement. Road works at the scene of the incident meant the minibus was waiting in a queue to move, it said. "The minibus was wedged between two lorries," the ministry said.
Video footage broadcast by the police showed the crumpled husk of what appeared to be a minibus sandwiched between two lorries and emergency service workers later inspecting the flattened vehicle. Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation, the TASS news agency reported.
TASS quoted a law enforcement source as saying that the lorry driver was among those killed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TASS
- interior ministry
- Investigative Committee
- Russia
- minibus
ALSO READ
Crimea health department says five injured in airbase blast - TASS
Moscow warns of end to Russia-U.S. relations if assets seized - TASS
Russia tells U.S. relations at risk if it's branded terror sponsor -Tass
Russia tells U.S. relations at risk if it is branded terrorism sponsor -Tass
Moscow warns of end to Russia-U.S. relations if assets seized - TASS