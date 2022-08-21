Left Menu

Maha minister holds meet to review road condition, health services in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 21-08-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 20:35 IST
Maha minister holds meet to review road condition, health services in Palghar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of reports about unmotorable roads in the remote areas of Maharashtra's Palghar district, Tribal Development Minister Dr Vijaykumar Gavit on Sunday said pucca roads will be constructed in these areas and connected to main roads.

The minister visited the district weeks after reports came about a woman who lost her twin babies after she was transported on a makeshift stretcher to a primary healthcare centre for delivery due to lack of proper roads.

Gavit held a review meeting with senior officials of the district, including collector Govind Bodke.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said in order to make health services more effective, vacant posts in the health department will soon be filled.

Asha workers will visit every house in the remote tribal areas and educate villagers about the importance of hygiene, health care and the health care services, he said.

The minister also observed that roads leading to villages and hamlets were unmotorable during the monsoon season and said these stretches will be made into pucca roads and connected to main roads.

Water purification projects will be set up in villages and hamlets to provide 55 litres of clean water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said.

