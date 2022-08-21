Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman dies after accidentally consuming rat poison

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 21:35 IST
Mumbai: Woman dies after accidentally consuming rat poison
A 24-year-old woman died after accidentally consuming rat poison instead of a medicine for stomach pain in Mumbai's Sakinaka area, a police official said on Sunday.

Kajal Gawhane died on Saturday in civic-run KEM Hospital after consuming rat poison by accident on August 13 when her husband was out trekking, he said.

She was first taken to a private hospital and then shifted to KEM Hospital, where she died, after which an accidental death case was registered on Sunday.

The kin have told police they do not suspect foul play though a probe into the incident continued, he said.

