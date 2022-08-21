Left Menu

Foreign tourist goes missing while trekking in Uttarkashi

A foreign tourist on a trek to Dodital in Uttarkashi district has gone missing, a forest department official said on Sunday.The State Disaster Response Fund SDRF and a forest department team carried out a search operation in the valley on Sunday to trace him but failed to find him.

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 21-08-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 21:41 IST
The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and a forest department team carried out a search operation in the valley on Sunday to trace him but failed to find him. Range officer Badahat Mahesh Panwar said the tourist was last seen at Manjhi Tok, five km from Dodital where he had tea. He is said to have been accompanied by a woman. Apparently in his 60s, Rajeev Rao, a native of Andhra Pradesh, is a US citizen, Maneri police station SHO KK Lunthi said. People said the missing tourist had attended the Devdoli Yatra of Ganeshpur village and suddenly disappeared somewhere in the middle of the way.

